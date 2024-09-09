Singapore's First Fully Electric Cargo Vessel Starts Commercial Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is equipped with swappable battery solutions that will reduce operational and maintenance costs significantly. Image Credit: Yinson GreenTech

Yinson Greentech's Hydromover, which is billed to be Singapore's first fully electric cargo vessel, has started commercial trials.

The Hydromover is lightweight and at a length of 18.5m, able to carry a maximum of 25 tonnes of cargo, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The vessel is equipped with swappable battery solutions that will reduce operational and maintenance costs significantly compared to conventional vessels.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, as well as the Singapore Maritime Institute, made a joint contribution in funding the development by Goal Zero Consortium to achieve Singapore's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2025.

"We are excited to take this significant step towards commercial adoption of electrical vessels in the Maritime industry," Jan-Viggo Johansen, managing director of Yinson subsidiary MarinEV, said in the statement.

"This is a testament to our commitment to innovation and crucial step in our mission to drive sustainable practices in maritime transport."

The commercial trails for the Hydromover are open to other industry leaders seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Two Goal Zero partners, Lita Ocean and Dm Sea Logistics, OPL Services, Kanlian Ferrt, RW Marine Services and Tian San Shipping are all potential partners that have showed interest in chartering the Hydromover for operational trials.