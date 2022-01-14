Japan's NYK Line Orders Four LNG-Fuelled Bulkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships are due for delivery in 2024-5. Image Credit: NYK Line

Japanese shipping firm NYK Line has ordered four LNG-fuelled bulk carriers.

The ships are due for delivery in 2024-5 and will be built by Japan Shipyard, Namura Shipbuilding and China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the company said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"We have positioned the LNG-fuelled vessel as one of the bridge solutions for the realization of future zero-emission vessels," the company said in the statement.

"We will continue to systematically and gradually introduce LNG fuel vessels until the realization of zero-emission vessels that use marine fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia, which have a lower environmental impact."

The company has been an investor in a range of decarbonisation technologies for shipping, working on battery-powered propulsion as trying out biofuels and investigating methanol and other fuels.