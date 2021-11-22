NYK Line Completes Third Biofuel Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Toyota Tsusho Petroleum supplied the biofuel at Singapore on November 14. File Image / Pixabay

Japanese shipping company NYK Line has completed a third trial of biofuel bunkers on board one of its vessels.

The company tested the biofuel on board the bulker Frontier Sky, owned by NYK and operated by Tata NYK Shipping, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Toyota Tsusho Petroleum supplied the biofuel at Singapore on November 14, and the vessel tested it on a voyage to Dhamra, India.

"This test voyage was realized by matching the objectives of Tata Steel, which aims to decarbonize marine transportation in the supply chain, and NYK, which wanted to further verify the safety and quantity of GHG reduction following the company's second successful trial use of biofuel," the company said in the statement.

"NYK provided technical support, such as biofuel refuelling arrangements and engine operation planning, and Tata NYK provided operational cooperation for the test voyage.

"The knowledge gained from this test voyage will be shared among Tata Steel, NYK, and Tata NYK the three companies will continue to collaborate with Tata Steel in an effort toward decarbonization."