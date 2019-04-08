Chimbusco Gives Further Details on Cosco Low-sulfur Supply Deal

Cosco: supply deal. File image/Pixabay.

China Marine Bunker has revealed further details on the low sulfur bunker fuel supply deal it signed last month with Chinese shipping company Cosco.

The supplier, which is known as Chimbusco, said late March that it would start supplying IMO-compliant bunkers from a number on Chinese mainland ports.

The Chimbusco-Cosco deal comprises 0.5 million metric tonnes of low sulfur fuel oil in 2020, according to Reuters.

The figure is equivalent to half of Cosco's annual bunker demand from Chinese ports.

Most of the supply of low sulfur fuel oil will be through imports a Chimbusco executive was cited as saying by the report.

In addition, the executive was reported to have said that only a tiny percentage of Cosco's ships have installed scrubbing technology.

The shipping company operates 1,274 vessels.