BUNKER JOBS: Supreme Maritime Services Seeks Bunker Procurement Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with procurement and contract management experience and working Mandarin. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Supreme Maritime Services Pte Ltd is seeking to hire a new bunker procurement manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with procurement and contract management experience and working Mandarin, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

"This is a full-time on-site role for a Bunker Procurement Manager at Supreme Maritime Services Pte. Ltd," the company said in the advertisement.

"The role is located in Singapore and will involve tasks such as supplier evaluation, contract negotiation, analytical skills, procurement, and contract management."

The firm operates and owns about 18 ships, mostly in the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.