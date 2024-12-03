ExxonMobil Appoints Head of Singapore Commercial Fuels Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cowan Lee has been appointed to the role of head of Singapore commercial fuels sales as of this month. Image Credit: Cowan Lee / LinkedIn

Global energy producer ExxonMobil has appointed a new head of Singapore commercial fuels sales.

Cowan Lee has been appointed to the role of head of Singapore commercial fuels sales as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Lee has worked for the company since May 2006, starting out as a logistics coordinator and serving as global marine fuels marketing manager in 2020-21. His previous role before this week's new one was as market planning advisor in Singapore.

Exxon was listed as Singapore's 14th-largest bunker supplier by volume in 2023 and 2022, according to the Maritime and Port Authority.