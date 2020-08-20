Bulk Carrier Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bulk carrier arrest. File Image / Pixabay.

A bulk carrier has been detained in Singapore.

The vessel, Shi Dai 8, was held early Tuesday morning in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub, court records show.

The 75,000 deadweight tonne ship is understood to be controlled by Chinese shipping interests, according to ship database equasis.

The reasons behind the ship's detention remain unclear but are likely to involve disputes over payment for good and services.