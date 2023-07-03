CMA CGM Appoints Bunker Quality Control Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM is the world's third-largest container line by capacity. File Image / Pixabay

Container line CMA CGM has appointed a bunker quality control manager in Singapore.

Ramasamy Murugappan has been appointed to the role as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Sunday.

His new job will cover bunker operations, quantity claims and fuel management.

Murugappan has worked for CMA CGM in bunker control since February 2018. He was previously a technical advisor for testing firm VPS in Singapore from 2011 to 2017, and had earlier served as an engineer for AET Shipmanagement.

CMA CGM is the world's third-largest container line by capacity. As well as its conventional bunker requirements, the firm also has significant numbers of LNG-fuelled ships and has recently ordered methanol-fuelled tonnage.