BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Third Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain lower than where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with average global VLSFO prices climbing for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2.50/mt to $598.50/mt on Monday, remaining at the highest level since June 26. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $9/mt to $500/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $3/mt to $776/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $0.76/bl to $74.65/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $595/mt, at Rotterdam they climbed by $12.50/mt to $550/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $5/mt to $584/mt, and at Houston they gained $2.50/mt to $523/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.43/bl at $75.08/bl as of 9:31 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.24/mt rise in bunker prices.