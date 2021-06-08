Shell to Offload Gas Bunker Barge to Pan Ocean

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker barge sold to South Korean company. File Image / Pixabay.

The liquified natural gas (LNG) bunker barge Cardissa, which is owned and operated by oil major Shell, has been sold to the South Korean shipping company, Pan Ocean.

According to the maritime news provider Tradewinds, a sale and leaseback deal has been agreed between Shell and the Korean firm.

The LNG bunker barge made news when it was used in Shell's first ship-to-ship bunkering operation using natural gas as bunker fuel.

The stem was said to be the first fuelling of the world's first LNG-powered aframax tanker and the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in the Dutch Port of Rotterdam where the bunkering operation took place.