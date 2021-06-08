Asia/Pacific News
Shell to Offload Gas Bunker Barge to Pan Ocean
Tuesday June 8, 2021
Bunker barge sold to South Korean company. File Image / Pixabay
The liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker barge Cardissa, which is owned and operated by oil major Shell, has been sold to the South Korean shipping company, Pan Ocean.
According to the maritime news provider Tradewinds, a sale and leaseback deal has been agreed between Shell and the Korean firm.
The LNG bunker barge made news when it was used in Shell's first ship-to-ship bunkering operation using natural gas as bunker fuel.
The stem was said to be the first fuelling of the world's first LNG-powered Aframax tanker and the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in the Dutch Port of Rotterdam where the bunkering operation took place.