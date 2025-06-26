Maersk Resumes Haifa Port Calls After Iran/Israel Ceasefire

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk halted Haifa calls on June 20, but has now resumed them for imports to Israel as of June 25 after the announcement of a ceasefire. File Image / Pixabay

Container line Maersk has resumed port calls at Haifa after a temporary halt during the 12 days of conflict between Israel and Iran.

Maersk halted Haifa calls on June 20, but has now resumed them for imports to Israel as of June 25 after the announcement of a ceasefire, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"We are monitoring the situation very closely and based on the recent developments and with prospects of a cease-fire currently in place, we expect to be able to reopen export cargo acceptance once the lower safety risk of doing so has been reconfirmed," the company said.

"Operations continue at the Port of Ashdod, though we are closely monitoring the situation and will promptly reassess our decisions based on objective security assessments and maritime advisories.

"As of 25 June 2025, the Strait of Hormuz remains navigable, and Maersk is closely following maritime security advisories.

"Our teams are working out contingency plans on a case-by-case basis to swiftly adapt to potential changes and will update customers of changes to the situation."