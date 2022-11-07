BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Company Seeks Senior Trader in Singapore

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited
Monday November 7, 2022

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open bunker trader role.

Here at Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, I am on the lookout for a Senior Bunker Fuel Trader to join the Singapore office of a truly dynamic and fast growing company that consistently punches above its' weight.

The successful candidate should:

  • Have a loyal client list
  • Have a long-term commitment to both the company's and their own success
  • Having a global reach, be able to lead by example in terms of the figures they bring in (at least US$70K/month) as well as the values they exude

It goes without saying that all candidates must have unquestionable negotiation skills, commercial excellence, as well as exceptional sales and account management ability. They must also have impeccable reputations for honesty and integrity.

Those who are self-motivated and are team players would be preferred.

If you are interested please contact me on: vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com .

About Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

With a deep and wide understanding of, and experience in, the Bunker Industry, we offer clients help with attracting the right talent. This can range from initial identification all the way to a full search and selection process. The firm intends to establish itself as the Bunker Industry’s recruitment partner of choice by adopting a relentless focus on integrity and service.

For candidates, we provide discrete and considered advice on the many organisations that exist in what really is a wonderfully diverse and exciting industry and help you find one that is just right for you.

For more information please email: Vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com or call me in confidence on +44 7717 213572

