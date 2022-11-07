BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Company Seeks Senior Trader in Singapore

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Jayanathan is the recruitment firm's director. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open bunker trader role.

Here at Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, I am on the lookout for a Senior Bunker Fuel Trader to join the Singapore office of a truly dynamic and fast growing company that consistently punches above its' weight.

The successful candidate should:

Have a loyal client list

Have a long-term commitment to both the company's and their own success

Having a global reach, be able to lead by example in terms of the figures they bring in (at least US$70K/month) as well as the values they exude

It goes without saying that all candidates must have unquestionable negotiation skills, commercial excellence, as well as exceptional sales and account management ability. They must also have impeccable reputations for honesty and integrity.

Those who are self-motivated and are team players would be preferred.

If you are interested please contact me on: vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com .