KR to Test South Korea's First Onboard Carbon Capture System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system was installed on the 2,200 TEU boxship HMM Mongla earlier this year. Image Credit: KR

Classification society KR has run a risk assessment on South Korea's first domestically produced onboard carbon capture system.

The system was installed on the 2,200 TEU boxship HMM Mongla earlier this year, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The project came about in April in a collaboration between HMM, Samsung Heavy Industries and PANASIA.

"The OCCS applies a technology that captures, liquefies, and stores carbon dioxide from the exhaust gases generated during the ship's operation," KR said in the statement.

"This technology has the potential to be recognized by international organizations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as one of the most promising carbon reduction technologies, making it a proactive solution for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships in the future."