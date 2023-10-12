BUNKER JOBS: Island Oil Seeks Bunker Trader in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker-trading experience, as well as knowledge of the Far East markets. Image Credit: Island Oil

Marine fuel trading firm Island Oil is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Hong Kong.

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of bunker-trading experience, as well as knowledge of the Far East markets, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

"We seek highly motivated and energetic individuals, eager to further develop their career and take a leadership role with our expansion into Far East Asia," the company said in the advertisement.

"We cultivate long-term relations of trust and mutuality with customers and suppliers, and respect and fairness to personnel and business associates."

