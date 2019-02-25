Singapore: LNG bunker Tanker Operating in Port by 2021

LNG dual-fuel bunker tanker. Image credit: Sembcorp Marine.

A newbuilding liquified natural gas (LNG) bunker barge has been chartered by a Singaporean company for deployment in the southeast Asian bunkering hub.

Pavillion Energy, which is the vessel's charterer, said the 12,000 cubic meter (cu m) tanker will be the largest natural gas bunker vessel to date to operate in Singapore.

The ship's operator is Sinanju while its owner is Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL). It will be built at Singapore shipyard Sembcorp Marine.

"The strategic partnerships with Total and MOL reinforce our commitment to develop robust LNG bunker supply solutions in Singapore as our home base," said Pavilion Energy chief executive Frédéric Barnaud.

Under a Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore financing scheme, a $S3 million ($2.2m) grant will go towards the cost of building the dual-fuel ship which is expected to be ready by 2021.

Pavillion Energy is a subsidiary of Temasek.