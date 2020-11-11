Shell Plans Singapore Refinery Capacity Cuts as Part of Decarbonisation Strategy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The refinery is on a small island of the coast of Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Global energy company Shell plans to halve the capacity of its Singapore refinery and reduce its workforce there as part of its decarbonisation strategy.

The firm plans to halve the 500,000 b/d crude refining capacity of the Pulau Bukom plant and cut 500 jobs by the end of 2023, the company said Tuesday.

The move is part of the company's plans to shift away from a crude oil-based product slate towards low-carbon energy.

The Pulau Bukom refinery is a major supplier of bunker fuels to the Singapore market. Very low sulfur fuel oil production at the plant started in September of last year.