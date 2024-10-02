Shipergy Hires Senior Trader in Singapore From Pacific Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker trading and procurement firm Shipergy has hired a senior energy trader in Singapore.

Edwin Lee has joined the company as a senior energy trader in Singapore as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Lee was previously a bunker trader for marine fuel trading firm Pacific Bunkers in Singapore from July 2012 to last month.

He had earlier worked for Urban Hunter Pte Ltd from February to July 2012, and for Shelly Group from 2010 to 2012.

Shipergy launched its Singapore operation in August, hiring former ElbOil managing director Dennis Ho as its managing director in the city-state.