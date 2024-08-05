Shipergy Launches Singapore Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has hired Dennis Ho as managing director in Singapore. Image Credit: Dennis Ho / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading and procurement company Shipergy has launched a new operation in Singapore.

The firm has hired Dennis Ho as managing director in Singapore, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Ho was previously managing director for ElbOil in Singapore since September 2020. He had earlier worked for Peninsula from 2018 to2019, for Aegean Bunkering from 2011 to 2017 and for Seven Seas Oil Trading from 2010 to 2011.

Ho will focus on sales and procurement across Asia-Pacific, CEO Daniel Rose told Ship & Bunker.

Shipergy announced in January that it was organising an international expansion, including setting up operations in Singapore for the first time.

The company has also hired Sushmita Ria and Ahmed El Keek as energy traders in Dubai, as well as Sotirios Tsesmelis as an energy and lubricant trader in Athens.

"We are delighted to add such dynamic and experienced professionals to Shipergy's global team," Rose said in the statement.

"As our tech-led approach to bunkering continues to gain traction, the addition of Dennis, Sushmita, Ahmed, and Sotirios strengthens our capability to provide exceptional service and expand our footprint in key markets."