Bunker Jobs: Supply Manager, Hong Kong

by Banle Energy International Limited
Wednesday September 29, 2021

Banle Energy International Limited is seeking to hire a Supply Manager for our Hong Kong office.

Our company website: www.banle-intl.com

We are looking for candidates preferable with more than 3 years solid experiences in Supplier management.

The  key responsibilities and job requirements for the roles:

Key Responsibilities

  • Responsible for overall bunkering operations and supply function
  • Handle daily enquires, operations and supplier relationships
  • Maintain existing and develop new local suppliers in East Asia Region, especially Hong Kong market.
     

Job Requirements

  • Familiar supply and bunkering operations, experience in Hong Kong market preferred
  • Good contacts with local suppliers and suppliers in the East Asia Region
  • Fluent in English, Mandarin and preferably with Cantonese
  • Tertiary education with Bachelor Degree preferred
  • Able to work independent
  • Readily and easily contactable by mobile phone

Interested parties should submit their resume in confidence to admin@banle-intl.com

