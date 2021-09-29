Bunker Jobs: Supply Manager, Hong Kong

by Banle Energy International Limited

Banle Energy International Limited is seeking to hire a Supply Manager for our Hong Kong office.

Our company website: www.banle-intl.com

We are looking for candidates preferable with more than 3 years solid experiences in Supplier management.

The key responsibilities and job requirements for the roles:

Key Responsibilities

Responsible for overall bunkering operations and supply function

Handle daily enquires, operations and supplier relationships

Maintain existing and develop new local suppliers in East Asia Region, especially Hong Kong market.



Job Requirements

Familiar supply and bunkering operations, experience in Hong Kong market preferred

Good contacts with local suppliers and suppliers in the East Asia Region

Fluent in English, Mandarin and preferably with Cantonese

Tertiary education with Bachelor Degree preferred

Able to work independent

Readily and easily contactable by mobile phone

Interested parties should submit their resume in confidence to admin@banle-intl.com