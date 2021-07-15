FSO Tanker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship has been under arrest in Singapore for the past week. File Image / Pixabay

A floating storage and offloading (FSO) tanker has been arrested in Singapore.

The Prem Pride is currently under arrest at the Changi general purpose anchorage in Singapore after having been arrested on behalf of law firm Haridass Ho & Partners at 10:43 PM on July 9, according to records from the city-state's Supreme Court.

The 109,600 DWT ship is registered to the Indian flag, was built in 1999 in China and its owner is Hindage Oilfield Services, according to data compiled by shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

The reasons behind the arrest are unclear, but are likely to do with disputes over payments for goods and services.