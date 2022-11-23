BUNKER JOBS: BMS United Seeks Fuel Oil Trader in Hong Kong

Wednesday November 23, 2022

Marine fuels trading firm BMS United is seeking to hire a fuel oil trader in Hong Kong.

The firm is looking for candidates with several years of solid sales and trading experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Physical bunker-trading of marine fuels (HFO, MGO, MDO, and others.) from sourcing, selling, and account servicing worldwide
  • Work closely with Senior Bunker Traders and Team Leaders to achieve sales targets
  • Business and market development, along with customer retention
  • Support trading team with ad-hoc duties when required

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.

