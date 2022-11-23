Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: BMS United Seeks Fuel Oil Trader in Hong Kong
Wednesday November 23, 2022
The role is based in the company's Hong Kong office. Image Credit: BMS United
Marine fuels trading firm BMS United is seeking to hire a fuel oil trader in Hong Kong.
The firm is looking for candidates with several years of solid sales and trading experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Physical bunker-trading of marine fuels (HFO, MGO, MDO, and others.) from sourcing, selling, and account servicing worldwide
- Work closely with Senior Bunker Traders and Team Leaders to achieve sales targets
- Business and market development, along with customer retention
- Support trading team with ad-hoc duties when required
For more information and to apply for the role, click here.