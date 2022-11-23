BUNKER JOBS: BMS United Seeks Fuel Oil Trader in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Hong Kong office. Image Credit: BMS United

Marine fuels trading firm BMS United is seeking to hire a fuel oil trader in Hong Kong.

The firm is looking for candidates with several years of solid sales and trading experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Physical bunker-trading of marine fuels (HFO, MGO, MDO, and others.) from sourcing, selling, and account servicing worldwide

Work closely with Senior Bunker Traders and Team Leaders to achieve sales targets

Business and market development, along with customer retention

Support trading team with ad-hoc duties when required

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.