BUNKER JOBS: TotalEnergies Seeks Conventional and New Fuels Trader in Singapore

The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of experience in commodity trading and a degree in sales and marketing, business or engineering.

French energy producer TotalEnergies is seeking to hire a conventional and new fuels bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of experience in commodity trading and a degree in sales and marketing, business or engineering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for the daily trading and hedging of conventional (and any new fuels exposure) within assigned regions and portfolio (24/7)

Ensure the development of market expertise and understanding of price exposure (including accompanying derivatives) of all new fuels (eg Methanol, ammonia, etc) to optimize P&L generated

Maintain high responsiveness and proactivity regarding enquiries and term tenders

Prepare tailor-made solutions build-up to facilitate clients' needs

Contract management by closely following up our obligations and options to exercise in existing and beyond contracts

Assist reporting manager in the full works of new fuels development, as well as reporting to key stakeholders

"On-the-ground" presence/ attitude to develop new markets/clients/ areas (together with e.g. Technical division, TGP, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels Singapore BD team, European traders, and Strategy teams)

Energetically develop new supply solutions and prospect new clients for biofuels and other products supporting the energy transition

Actively meet up with customers, suppliers, MPA and other market players, to establish our market presence and stay at the frontier of new developments

Close cooperation with the Strategy team in Paris to develop new solutions, and LNG Business Development team in Singapore and Paris to coordinate opportunities

Establish relationships with relevant internal entities (esp. Technical division) & external parties on product supply

Close cooperation with operations team on matters related to claims, physical deliveries, and pricing impacts

Conduct reporting and knowledge-sharing with the team (and cross- geography with TEMF Geneva) and management (e.g. daily report, analysis and market meetings, through PowerPoints etc.)

Report anomalies, near misses, share best practices and provide feedback on HSE findings

