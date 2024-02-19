Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: TotalEnergies Seeks Conventional and New Fuels Trader in Singapore
Monday February 19, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of experience in commodity trading and a degree in sales and marketing, business or engineering.
French energy producer TotalEnergies is seeking to hire a conventional and new fuels bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least 10 years of experience in commodity trading and a degree in sales and marketing, business or engineering, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for the daily trading and hedging of conventional (and any new fuels exposure) within assigned regions and portfolio (24/7)
- Ensure the development of market expertise and understanding of price exposure (including accompanying derivatives) of all new fuels (eg Methanol, ammonia, etc) to optimize P&L generated
- Maintain high responsiveness and proactivity regarding enquiries and term tenders
- Prepare tailor-made solutions build-up to facilitate clients' needs
- Contract management by closely following up our obligations and options to exercise in existing and beyond contracts
- Assist reporting manager in the full works of new fuels development, as well as reporting to key stakeholders
- "On-the-ground" presence/ attitude to develop new markets/clients/ areas (together with e.g. Technical division, TGP, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels Singapore BD team, European traders, and Strategy teams)
- Energetically develop new supply solutions and prospect new clients for biofuels and other products supporting the energy transition
- Actively meet up with customers, suppliers, MPA and other market players, to establish our market presence and stay at the frontier of new developments
- Close cooperation with the Strategy team in Paris to develop new solutions, and LNG Business Development team in Singapore and Paris to coordinate opportunities
- Establish relationships with relevant internal entities (esp. Technical division) & external parties on product supply
- Close cooperation with operations team on matters related to claims, physical deliveries, and pricing impacts
- Conduct reporting and knowledge-sharing with the team (and cross- geography with TEMF Geneva) and management (e.g. daily report, analysis and market meetings, through PowerPoints etc.)
- Report anomalies, near misses, share best practices and provide feedback on HSE findings
