BUNKER JOBS: Uni-Fuels Seeks Traders in Singapore and Shanghai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is hiring in both Singapore and Shanghai. Image Credit: Uni-Fuels

Marine fuels firm Uni-Fuels is seeking to hire bunker traders and senior bunker traders in Singapore and Shanghai.

For the senior role the company is looking for candidates with fluent English and at least two years of experience in marine fuel sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the roles:

Develop and maintain a strong portfolio of bunker clients, actively engaging in bunker sales and negotiations

Cultivate and expand relationships with existing clients and proactively identify and pursue new business opportunities

Collaborate effectively with colleagues and clients from diverse backgrounds and cultures

Consistently engage in cold calling and outreach to potential clients as a fundamental part of daily operations

Demonstrate exceptional negotiation skills to secure competitive deals

Ensure efficient handling of work matters beyond standard working hours, as required

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry trends, regulations, and market dynamics

For more information, click here.