Baltic Exchange Integrates Biofuel Blends into FuelEU Maritime Calculator

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Martin Crawford-Brunt, emissions lead at Baltic Exchange. Image Credit: Baltic Exchange

The Baltic Exchange has added biofuel blends to its FuelEU voyage and compliance calculator, enabling shipowners, traders and charterers to assess the commercial impact of the regulations on their voyage costs more effectively.

In addition to biofuel blends, the calculator includes bio-LNG, green methanol, green hydrogen, and green ammonia, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The calculator provides an overview of the cost implications of the selected fuel option relative to the Baltic standard for that route.

This helps the market factor in any changes in fuel selection - whether chosen or considered -into their voyage cost estimates.

"Green fuels are expected to be very expensive initially, so will likely be blended into fossil-derived fuels initially, to achieve compliance with the new FuelEU Maritime regulation, Martin Crawford-Brunt, emissions lead at Baltic Exchange, said.

"For this reason and based on industry feedback, we have added a blend capability to Baltic Exchange's FuelEU compliance and fuel cost calculator."