Grimaldi Group Seeks to Cut Emissions With New Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Eco Barcelona's fuel consumption is half that of its predecessors in Grimaldi's fleet. Image Credit: Grimaldi Group

Shipping company Grimaldi Group is seeking to cut its bunker consumption and emissions as it adds new eco-friendly vessels to its fleet.

The company has taken delivery of the ro-ro ship Eco Barcelona, it said in a statement on its website Monday. The ship is equipped with batteries that are recharged during navigation using shaft generators and solar panels, allowing it to run off battery power and generate zero emissions while at berth.

The ship is also fitted with a scrubber.

"If compared with the previous class of ro-ro ships deployed by the Grimaldi Group for short-sea shipping, the new unit can transport twice the load while maintaining the same fuel consumption at the same speed," the company said in the statement.

Two more ships are due to join Grimaldi's fleet by the end of this month: the Grande Texas and the Eco Livorno.

"Thanks to the new, increasingly efficient vessels, also in 2021 we will do our best to offer our customers high quality services, without losing sight of the major goal of eco-sustainability," Emanuale Grimaldi, managing director of Grimaldi, said in the statement.