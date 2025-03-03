Core Power Urges UK to Include Nuclear Propulsion in Clean Maritime Plan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mikal Bøe addresses MPs at the report launch event. Image Credit: Core Power

Nuclear technology firm Core Power contends that the use of advanced nuclear reactor technologies, such as small modular reactors, on ships presents a significant opportunity to decarbonize the shipping industry and should be included in the UK's Clean Maritime Plan (CMP).

It believes that the UK is well-positioned to lead in the design, construction, regulation, financing, and provision of marine insurance for nuclear-powered vessels, Core Power said in its report.

To unlock this potential, Core Power advises immediate and coordinated UK government action to address regulatory, economic and public perception barriers.

“The Department for Transport should include nuclear-powered shipping and Floating Nuclear Power Plants (FNPPs) in an updated Clean Maritime Plan (CMP) and long-term nuclear strategy,” the report highlights.

The CMP is a government strategy aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the UK's maritime sector. It promotes technologies and fuels intended to achieve zero-emission shipping, yet it does not include nuclear power.

Nuclear technology has progressed since 2019, and with the IMO's heightened decarbonisation goals for shipping, achieving these targets may require the inclusion of nuclear-powered vessels. Core Power advocates for nuclear inclusion, emphasizing that small modular reactors could play a crucial role in meeting these ambitious goals.

“The UK must come off the fence and must align with France and the US to make nuclear for maritime a Western-led alliance, Mikal Bøe, CEO at Core Power, said during his speech to UK MPs and members of the House of Lords in Westminster.

“Only then can we ensure that the highest standards of safety, security and safeguards will be met and exceeded, building that crucial trust with the public that we need.”