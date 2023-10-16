Barcelona Moves Cruise and Ferry Calls From City Centre

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cruise calls move away from the centre, area shown Las Ramblas, Barcelona. File Image / Pixabay.

Over 300 cruise ship and ferry calls have been shifted to Barcelona's Adossat wharf away from the city centre as part of a policy agreed five years ago to reduce shipping emissions from urban areas, according to the Barcelona port authority.

In addition to changing the location of cruise ship calls, the authority has developed cold ironing (electrical power for docked ships) at the Adossat wharf in a further move to curtail emissions.

Frequent calls by cruise ships to central, urban locations have long been a target for environmentalists as the ships keep power running while docked.

The last cruise ship to dock at the World Trade Centre north terminal was World Navigator earlier this month. The area is to be redeveloped for public use, the authority said.