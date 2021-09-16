BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Bunker Trader in Monaco

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Fratelli Cosulich's office in Monaco. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

Marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich is seeking to hire an experienced bunker trader for its office in Monaco.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in the bunker industry and a solid network of contacts, a representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday. Fluent spoken and written English are also a core requirement.

The firm lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Driving sales activities and client relations

Monitoring market and liaising with operations on both buyer as well as supplier side

Fratelli Cosulich has been operating for more than 160 years, with more than 90 subsidiaries in 17 countries.

For more information, click here.