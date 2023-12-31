UK Reports New Incident in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened about 60 nautical miles to the north-west of Al Hudaydah in Yemen at 2:47 AM UTC on Sunday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A commercial ship has been shot at from small boats in a new incident in the Red Sea, according to the British authorities.

The incident happened about 60 nautical miles to the north-west of Al Hudaydah in Yemen at 2:47 AM UTC on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Agency said in a social media post, without naming the vessel involved.

"The master reports being attacked by three small boats on his port side, shots were exchanged," the agency said.

"All crew have been accounted for with no casualties.

"Coalition forces assisted. Small boats departed."

The recent spate of attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea has prompted several leading shipping companies to avoid the area altogether in favour of longer routes around Africa, boosting global bunker demand.