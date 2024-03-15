UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The unnamed ship came under attack 76 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah at about 2:05 AM UTC on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new ship attack has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The unnamed ship came under attack 76 nautical miles west of Al Hudaydah at about 2:05 AM UTC on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"A merchant vessel has reported that they have been struck with a missile and the vessel has sustained some damage," the agency said.

"The crew are reported safe, and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call.

"Authorities are investigating."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past four months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.