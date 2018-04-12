New Faces Join IBIA's Board

Robin Meech: IBIA extends a huge thank you to outgoing board member Robin Meech (pictured) (image credit/IBIA)

Recent elections at the bunker industry association saw four board seats allocated, the International Bunkering Industry Association (IBIA) has said.

New to the board are Adrian Pask of BP Marine and Nicolas Vukelja of Terramar. Industry consultant Nigel Draffin and lawyer Patrick Holloway were re-elected to the IBIA board.

Ten candidates were up for election to the posts, IBIA said.

"A huge thank you" was extended to two board members completing their tenure: Robin Meech, of Marine and Energy Consulting, and IBIA chairman for the past two years, and Eugenia Benavides of Terpel SA,who served as treasurer also for the past two years.

The new IBIA chairman is Mike Green of Intertek ShipCare.