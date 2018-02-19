Intertek's Michael Green Named New Chairman of IBIA

New IBIA Chairman Michael Green (l), Intertek ShipCare, speaking at the IBIA dinner. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

At its Annual Gala Dinner 2018 this evening, the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) officially unveiled Michael Green, Intertek ShipCare, as its new Chairman.

"I can't possibly begin to convey how fortunate I feel, and privileged, to be able to stand before you this evening as the incoming Chairman of IBIA," Green told the dinner guests.

Over the last year Green held the position of IBIA's Vice-Chairman.

He replaces outgoing Chairman Robin Meech of Marine Energy and Consulting Ltd who served for the previous two years.

Meech, having now served as board members for the maximum time allowed under the Association's bye-laws, steps down, while Henrik Zederkof, Bunker Holding A/S, will take over as Vice Chairman of IBIA.

"It has been an honour to be chairman of IBIA for the past two years. They have been an interesting two years," Meech said.

"I have great pleasure in passing the baton of the chairmanship of IBIA to Michael Green who I know will accelerate the rate of growth of the influence and value for money for our current and new membership."

Speaking this evening, Meech also noted that by the end of the year IBIA could expect to have a branch in the Americas, probably based in Panama, and another location in the Middle East.

Also joining the IBIA board for the next term are Nigel Draffin and Patrick Holloway, who were both reelected for the next three years, who are joined by Adrian Pask of BP Marine and Nicolas Vukelja of Terramare in Panama.