BUNKER JOBS: ElbOil Seeks Bunker Trader in London

Friday January 3, 2025

Marine fuel trading firm ElbOil is seeking to hire a bunker trader in London.

The company is looking for candidates with prior experience in the shipping or bunker industries and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Assisting with operational and logistical support, such as supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution, and ensuring optimal customer satisfaction
  • Trading marine fuels on a global back-to-back basis
  • Developing new client relationships
  • Managing existing client relationships
  • Efficiently handling deal operations
  • Understanding bunker market pricing and related sectors
  • Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of marine fuels and relevant legislation
  • Reporting directly to the Managing Director of the London office

