BUNKER JOBS: ElbOil Seeks Bunker Trader in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with prior experience in the shipping or bunker industries and fluent English. Image Credit: ElbOil

Marine fuel trading firm ElbOil is seeking to hire a bunker trader in London.

The company is looking for candidates with prior experience in the shipping or bunker industries and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Assisting with operational and logistical support, such as supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution, and ensuring optimal customer satisfaction

Trading marine fuels on a global back-to-back basis

Developing new client relationships

Managing existing client relationships

Efficiently handling deal operations

Understanding bunker market pricing and related sectors

Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of marine fuels and relevant legislation

Reporting directly to the Managing Director of the London office

For more information, click here.