Second Ship Attack Reported in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack about 97 nautical miles north-west of Al Hudaydah at 4:15 AM UTC on Tuesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A second ship attack of the day has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack about 97 nautical miles north-west of Al Hudaydah at 4:15 AM UTC on Tuesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master has reported the vessel was attacked by a missile," the agency said.

"The vessel has sustained damage.

"All crew are reported safe."

The incident follows a separate vessel coming under attack earlier, starting at 1:40 AM UTC. Before today, no successful attacks have been reported for a few weeks.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past ten months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.