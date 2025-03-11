Briggs Marine Takes Delivery of Diesel-Electric Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was ordered in March 2023. Image Credit: Briggs Marine

UK-based marine service provider Briggs Marine has taken delivery of a diesel-electric maintenance support vessel, MV Forth Constructor, from Spain.

The MV Forth Constructor features a diesel-electric propulsion system, which enhances the fuel efficiency of the vessel, Briggs Marine said in a statement on its website.

The 40-meter-long vessel was built by Freire Shipyard and will carry out offshore support tasks, including seabed investigation and offshore wind support.

The vessel was ordered in March 2023, and its construction took two years to complete.

It can run on pure batteries in some circumstances.

"The vessel has comfortable accommodation for 6 crew and up to 10 project members, Briggs Marine said.

"Crew comfort has been prioritised with well-appointed ensuite cabins for crew members, and the builder has paid particular attention to minimising noise and vibration levels throughout the vessel."