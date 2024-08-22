BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Bunker Trader in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday August 22, 2024

A marine fuels company is seeking to hire a back-to-back bunker trader in Rotterdam.

Recruitment firm Faststream Recruitment Group highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with provable experience and a track record in back-to-back trading.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Trade Execution: Conduct back-to-back bunker trading activities, including negotiating prices, terms, and contracts with suppliers and clients.
  • Market Analysis: Monitor global bunker markets, analyze trends, and provide strategic insights to optimize trading opportunities.
  • Relationship Management: Develop and maintain strong relationships with suppliers, shipping companies, and other key stakeholders.
  • Risk Management: Identify and manage risks associated with bunker trading, ensuring compliance with company policies and industry regulations.
  • Logistics Coordination: Coordinate with logistics teams to ensure timely and efficient delivery of bunker fuel to clients.
  • Reporting: Prepare regular reports on trading activities, market conditions, and performance metrics for senior management.

