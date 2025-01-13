One in Three UK Ports' Planning Regulations Need Urgent Reform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

These regulations need to be reformed in order to support country’s energy transition. File Image / Pixabay

The British Ports Association (BPA) highlights that four out of ten legislative and regulatory measures in ports require urgent reform, with 12% of all UK ports regulations needing immediate attention.

Decarbonising remains a central focus across UK ports and will continue to be a key area of discussion this year, the BPA said on its website.

However, to achieve effective decarbonisation, specific regulations must be reformed.

"With ports looking at decarbonising and electrifying their own operations as well as facilities for customers, improving the regulatory process is now an urgent priority for ports," it said.

Out of 200 pieces of legislation, government codes, or guidance relevant to ports, 118 were assessed as fit for purpose, 53 raised concerns, and 23 were deemed in need of urgent or significant reform, BPA study shows.

“Ports are fundamental to the marine economy, the prosperity and resilience of coastal communities, and to government priorities such as the energy transition,” Richard Ballantyne, Chief Executive at the British Ports Association, said.