Monjasa Acquires Bunker Tanker for NWE Ops Following "Steady Demand" for UK Services

MT Fredericia. Image Credit: Monjasa

Monjasa has bolstered its bunker operation in the English Channel with the acquisition of the 3,600 DWT tanker, MT Fredericia.

The 2008-built vessel has been on time charter by Monjasa for several years providing bunkering operations in the Portland, Tongue Anchorage, and Falmouth areas.

The operation serves as an alternative for shipowners and operators taking bunkers in the ARA hub.

"We are seeing a steady demand for our services in the UK and this is also the reason why we decided to acquire the vessel. Monjasa now gains full ownership of the supply chain as we already control all sourcing and storage of oil products at our oil terminal in Portland Port," says Group CEO, Anders Østergaard.

In particular, Monjasa has experienced an increase in number of fuel deliveries to cruise ships at the port of Southampton.