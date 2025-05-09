Italian Ferry Firm GNV Orders Four LNG-Fuelled Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV), part of MSC, has ordered four LNG-powered Ro-Pax vessels from China. Image Credit: GNV

Italian ferry firm Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV), part of MSC, has placed orders for four LNG-powered Ro-Pax vessels from Guangzhou Shipyard International in China.

Construction of these vessels will begin next year, with deliveries expected from 2028, GNV said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Each vessel will have a gross tonnage of 71,300 and a capacity to carry up to 2,500 passengers, making them among the largest Ro-Pax vessels operating in the Mediterranean.

An increasing number of shipowners are opting for LNG-fuelled newbuilds, as the fuel is more mature in terms of availability and technology compared to alternative fuel options like methanol.

However, as LNG is primarily composed of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, these vessels will eventually need to transition to cleaner alternatives such as bio-LNG or synthetic LNG to align with long-term decarbonisation goals.