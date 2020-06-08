New Rosneft LNG-Fuelled Tanker Commences Sea Trials

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Vladimir Monomakh was launched last month. Image Credit: Rosneft

Russian energy company Rosneft's first LNG-fuelled tanker is set to commence sea trials after being launched last month.

The Aframax tanker Vladimir Monomakh was launched on May 12 and is now ready to have its navigation, power and other systems tested at sea, the company said in a statement on its website Saturday.

The vessel will be Rosneft's first tanker capable of running on natural gas.

For the testing period the ship has been bunkered with about 300 mt of very low sulfur fuel oil produced at the Komsomolsk refinery, Rosneft said.

Rosneft ordered five LNG-fuelled Aframax tankers in September 2017 that are due to enter service in 2021.