German Operator Orders Another Zero Emissions Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vessel expected to enter service in mid-2022. Image Credit Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel

German ferry firm Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel (SFK) has ordered another battery-electric ferry from Holland Shipyards Group.

The move comes as part of its fleet renewal program that meets GHG reduction goals set by SFK and the city of Kiel.

The design of the additional ferry, to be named Wellingdorf, is in line with the previously delivered vessel Düsternbrook and will measure 24.70 m by 6.50 m.

Powered entirely by battery power with an installed capacity of 1.092 kWh, supplemented with a 20-panel solar array, Wellingdorf itself will produce zero emissions when operating.

It is expected to enter service in mid-2022.

"The city of Kiel aims to be carbon neutral by 2050 and expects shipping to play a major part in this shift," SFP said in a press release.

"Replacing the fleet adds great value to this."