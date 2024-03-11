UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The unnamed ship came under attack 71 nautical miles south-west of Saleef in Yemen at about 10:06 AM UTC on Monday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new ship attack has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The unnamed ship came under attack 71 nautical miles south-west of Saleef in Yemen at about 10:06 AM UTC on Monday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"Authorities are investigating," the agency said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past four months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.