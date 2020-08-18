Sovcomflot Targets Year-Round Navigation of Northern Sea Route

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Increased use of the Northern Sea Route would be likely to result in higher bunker volumes at Russian ports. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Sovcomflot is aiming for the Northern Sea Route (NSR) to the north of Russia to be passable throughout the year.

The company's LNG carrier the Christophe de Margerie was able to complete its passage through the route by the end of May this year, the company said earlier this year, when ice conditions normally prevent passages by vessels of its size before July.

"Year-round navigation along the NSR is the goal for the future," Igor Tonkovidov, CEO of Sovcomflot, said in an interview with Russian maritime news provider PortNews earlier this month.

"The successful early voyage of Christophe de Margerie proved that this navigational window can be significantly expanded when using vessels that are appropriately built and suitable for navigation in the ice conditions of the NSR.

"We are ready for long-term close cooperation with various organisations involved in ensuring safe shipping in the Arctic, as well as for integrating analytical and information resources to ensure the most reliable and secure transport infrastructure along the NSR."

When ice conditions allow passage through the route, it offers a significantly reduced journey time for shipments between Europe and Asia.

Increased use of this route would also be likely to deliver gains in bunker market volumes for ports in the Arctic and the Russian Far East.