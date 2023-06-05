Commodity Trader Montfort Hires Head of Fuel Oil in Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Dubai. File Image / Pixabay

Commodity trading house Montfort has hired a head of fuel oil for Asia.

Phinu Philip has joined the company as head of fuel oil for Asia at Montfort as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile over the weekend.

Philip is based in Dubai, and was previously fuel oil trading manager for Coral Energy from November 2021 to last month. He had earlier served as fuel oil trading manager for PetroChina International from 2015 to 2021, as well as working in various roles for Shell and ENOC.

Earlier this year Montfort announced it was acquiring Uniper's refining and bunker trading unit in the UAE, a key producer of fuel oil in the region. The firm announced the acquisition had been completed last week.