Bunker Partner Hires Senior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hanna was previously a senior procurement specialist for marine fuel trading firm Oilmar. Image Credit: Bichoy Hanna / LinkedIn

Marine fuels trading firm and brokerage Bunker Partner has hired a senior trader in Dubai.

Bichoy Hanna has joined the company as a senior trader in Dubai as of September, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile this week.

Hanna was previously a senior procurement specialist for marine fuel trading firm Oilmar in Dubai from October 2023 to May of this year.

He had earlier worked for Integr8 Fuels from 2019 to 2023, for Inchcape Shipping Services from 2018 to 2019 and for Wilhemsen Ships Service from 2008 to 2017.

Bunker Partner had a total of 20 employees by the end of last year, up from 16 in 2022.