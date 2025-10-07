AYK Energy's Battery Systems Selected for Balearia Electric Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two electric ferries will operate between Spain and Morocco. Image Credit: AYK Energy

AYK Energy has won a contract to supply battery solutions for two electric catamaran ferries of Spanish ferry operator Balearia.

The two ferries will operate solely on electricity on Spain's Tarifa and Morocco's Tangier route, AYK Energy said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The vessels, under construction at Armon Shipyard in Gijon, will each feature four electric propulsion units delivering a combined 13.8 MW of power.

While electric-powered ships are gaining popularity for coastal and short-sea operations, the technology has yet to advance enough to power larger vessels on longer voyages.

Fuel cells that generate electricity from alternative fuels such as ammonia are being explored, but remain under development.

"AYK's advanced battery solutions will enable us for the first time to run an entire route using only electric energy and become a shining example of international transport sustainability," Pablo García Anduiza, new projects director at Balearia, said.