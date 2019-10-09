Harvest Marine Adds Inland Bunker Barge

Harvest: Zeebrugge operation. File image/Pixabay.

UK-based marine fuels operator Harvest Energy Marine has chartered a bunker barge to bolster its services out of the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

Called Florida, the inland barge will be used to bring IMO2020 grade fuel to the port, the company said.

The move "demonstrates its commitment to meet the needs of customers seeking fast delivery of compliant fuels in northwest European coastal waters", it added.

The 85-metre barge was build in 2010 and has a capacity of 1,825 cubic metres.

The company added a second bunker tanker to complement its northwest European coverage in July. Harvest Energy is part of the Prax group of companies.