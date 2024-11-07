IBIA CONVENTION: Titan Prepares to Launch LNG Bunker Sales at Portsmouth

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Titan CEO Niels Alexander den Nijs spoke on a panel at the IBIA Annual Convention 2024 in Athens on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

LNG bunker supplier Titan is preparing to launch a physical bunker supply operation at Portsmouth.

The company now sees fossil LNG sales on a regular basis at about 40 ports, Niels Alexander den Nijs, CEO of Titan, told Ship & Bunker at the IBIA Annual Convention 2024 in Athens on Wednesday.

"We're setting up in Portsmouth now; this has been a one-and-a-half-year discussion," he said.

LNG bunker demand is now growing rapidly with a steady flow of large dual-fuelled vessels joining the global fleet. LNG bunker supply is now either already established or in the process of being set up at most ports around the world.

Over the longer term, the viability of gas-powered ships will be dependent upon the output of greener forms of gas -- bio- and synthetic LNG -- being scaled up to meet growing demand from the shipping industry as it seeks to decarbonise.