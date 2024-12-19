Baseblue Hires Trader in Piraeus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Angeliki Theodoropoulou has joined Baseblue as a trader in its Piraeus office as of October. Image Credit: Baseblue

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Baseblue has hired a new trader in Piraeus.

Angeliki Theodoropoulou has joined Baseblue as a trader in its Piraeus office as of October, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Theodoropoulou previously worked for GainJet Aviation from 2022 to 2024, and for Clarksons Platou from 2019 to 2022.

"With her rich and diverse background, Angeliki brings fresh energy and perspective, and we are eager to see the impact she will make," the company said in the post.

"Now, she is ready to embrace the challenge of bunker trading, and we have every confidence in her success."